Lincolnshire Police backs child safety campaign as holidays approach

Lincolnshire police are supporting Child Safety Week this week, a campaign run by the Child Accident Prevention Trust.

The aim of the campaign is to raise awareness of several issues that could lead to child injuries, including poisoning, falls in the home or garden, and hot scalds caused by hot drinks and left-on ovens.

The campaign runs throughout the week, with regular advice and information presented on @thelscb, @CAPT and @childsafetyweek twitter pages.

The campaign is particularly important at this time of year, when the weather gets warmer and we get closer to the school summer holidays.

This campaign presents an opportunity to help remind people of circumstances where children could cause themselves injury, and help reduce the chances of that happening.

DI David McKean, of the Public Protection Unit at Lincolnshire Police, said: “This week is a good opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of keeping dangerous appliances, including medicines, out of reach of young children.

“From a police perspective, we want to support this campaign by raising awareness of the dangers of leaving dangerous items within reach of children, and by losing sight of children, for example when the cooker is on or the children are outside by themselves.

“We are always looking to keep the people of Lincolnshire safe, and if in any way this campaign will allow people to have a safe, fun-filled and danger-free summer, then this campaign will be a success.”

For more information on this campaign, follow the twitter pages, or follow the link here for more information - https://www.capt.org.uk/Pages/Category/child-safety-week - on the campaign and child accident prevention in general.