Lincolnshire PCC ‘stunned and appalled’ after new upskirting law is blocked

Lincolnshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Marc Jones, has said he is ‘stunned and appalled’ after a new law to make upskirting a specific sexual offence was blocked in Parliament this afternoon (Friday).

Mr Jones - who strongly campaigned for the offence to be brought into law - tweeted that he was ‘simply lost for words’ after the Voyeurism (Offences) Bill was blocked this afternoon, after Conservative MP Sir Christopher Chope reportedly chose to object to it when it was raised in the House of Commons.

It is reported that several MPs heckled the MP during his intervention - including Louth & Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins, the Minister for Women.

The Private Member’s Bill, brought to the House of Commons by Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse, would have made upskirting a specific criminal offence - with offenders facing up to two years in prison.

‘Upskirting’ is the practice of secretly taking photographs under a skirt, but not all instances of upskirting are currently covered by existing criminal law.

The Government had earlier given its support to the introduction of the new law, but - following the objection in Parliament today - the Bill has effectively been put to the ‘back of the queue’ and will not be debated in Parliament for at least several weeks.

Marc Jones later tweeted: “I’m stunned and ashamed that one man has brought an end to this Bill.”

