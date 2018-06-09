Lincolnshire organisations have helped 5,000 people through domestic abuse

Over the last decade, nearly 5,000 adults and children have been helped through domestic abuse by organisations in Lincolnshire working together, it can be revealed.

Organisations in Lincolnshire have managed to hear and subsequently safeguard 4,805 victims and their children over a 10-year period.

Lincolnshire’s first ‘MARAC’ - a multi-agency meeting where organisations come together to safeguard people in domestic abuse situations - was held on 24 April 2008, and supported people in the Lincoln area.

Now in 2018, there are two MARAC’s that cover the whole county, held twice monthly.

The service has also expanded, as originally ten organisations came together to look at each case, now there are 28 organisations involved.

Coun Barry Young, executive councillor for community safety at the county council and Chairman of the Safer Lincolnshire Partnership, said: “The MARACs have been a very successful and effective way of organisations sharing intelligence and helping safeguard vulnerable adults and children.

“Established links now exist between the organisations involved, as they work together on a day to day basis and through the MARAC.

“I would like to thank all the MARAC representatives for their hard work over the last 10 years.”

Support services for domestic abuse are available across the county:

• Boston or South Holland call 01205 311272 or 01205 318600

• East Lindsey call 01507 609830

• West Lindsey, Lincoln, North Kesteven or South Kesteven call 01427 616219 or 01522 510041

A MARAC is a local meeting where information is shared on the highest risk domestic abuse cases between representatives of local councils, police, health, child protection, housing practitioners, Independent Domestic Violence Advisors (IDVAs), probation and other specialists from the statutory and voluntary sectors.

