Lincolnshire housebuilder celebrates industry accolade

A housebuilder with developments in Bardney and Coningsby is the only one in Lincolnshire to feature on an annual report which celebrates dynamic businesses.

Chestnut Homes has been named one of the fastest-growing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the UK.

The Lincolnshire-based housebuilder has been included in the London Stock Exchange Group’s ‘1000 Companies to Inspire Britain’ report - an annual celebration of some of the UK’s most dynamic businesses.

The report assesses companies on their revenue, growth in turnover, and performance relative to their sector.

David Newton, Managing Director of Chestnut Homes, said: “To be recognised as one of the fastest growing SMEs in this report is a real honour and something we’re extremely proud of.

“This accolade is a real testament to our wonderful staff, whose hard work and dedication has enabled the business to grow whilst maintaining our high standards of construction and customer care.

“Recognition such as this is fantastic for everyone involved in the business and we are looking forward to continuing this growth and ensuring we deliver an increased supply of much needed new homes for the people of Lincolnshire.”

Chestnut Homes is one of seven engineering and constructions companies in the East Midlands, and the only one from Lincolnshire, to feature in the report.

The company, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2018, has registered a significant increase in sales and turnover in recent years, and has also invested in new machinery to ensure it sustains this growth.

• The news comes as Chestnut Homes has announced it is in the third phase of the Manor Farm development, in Bardney.

• Chestnut Homes also have developments in Alford and Boston.