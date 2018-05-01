Lincolnshire farmers, landowners and rural businesses urged to have their say

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA) is urging farmers, landowners and rural businesses in Lincolnshire to have their say on a food, farming and environment consultation.

You have until Tuesday, May 8, to have your say on the Government’s Health and Harmony: The Future of Food, Farming and the Environment in a Green Brexit consultation.

The CLA believes it is crucial that the views of rural communities across the county are heard.

Ben Underwood, East Regional Director at CLA, said: “I cannot emphasise enough how important it is for everyone to contribute a response to this consultation.

“It is a rare opportunity to influence the future direction of our industry, which will define the very fabric of farming, landownership and rural business in the future.

“If you are going to read one policy document and contribute to one government consultation in your lifetime, it should be this one. It has the potential to define our industry for generations to come.”

The consultation is the precursor to legislation that is required to manage the transition of the UK’s farming industry outside of the EU and the Common Agricultural Policy.

The CLA has submitted its response to the consultation in which it outlines three pre-conditions that must be met before beginning any transition to a new policy.

These are:

• To have absolute clarity on the long-term EU/UK trade arrangements

• A clear plan for investing in boosting agricultural productivity during transition

• Clarity on what the long-term replacement system will be, and how it can be introduced.

To view the document and submit a response, click here

• You have until Tuesday, May 8, to have your say.