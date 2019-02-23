Lincolnshire East CCG supports National Heart Month

During the British Heart Foundation’s ‘National Heart Month’, this February, Lincolnshire East CCG is encouraging people to look after their heart.

With coronary heart disease still the UK’s biggest killer - responsible for one death every seven minutes - the CCG has urged everyone to support the campaign.

Patients, carers and the general public are urged to make some simple changes to their lifestyles to bring about long term health.

A CCG spokesman said: “National Heart Month focuses on small changes to help prevent the onset of disease; prevention is better than cure.

“Millions of people across the UK are affected by cardiovascular disease and some simple changes can help prevent and/or treat many conditions.

“With heart disease affecting so many, it’s not just patients that are affected. Carers and families can obtain support to help make their loved one’s life easier; local support groups can be found at www.bhf.org.uk/about-us/find-bhf-near-you.

“National Heart Month is an important campaign to encourage us all to look after our own long term health.

“We all need to care for our hearts by considering what we eat, cutting back on alcohol, quitting smoking, or increasing our exercise (e.g. by taking the stairs instead of a lift).

“Helping to eliminate the big risk factors, controlling cholesterol and keeping blood pressure safe have a positive impact on health and wellbeing; especially the heart.

“It is still a sad fact that if you suffer a cardiac arrest out of hospital in the UK, you’re treatment is still less effective than if you’d taken steps to promote a healthy lifestyle.

“The UK is lagging behind other nations in terms of treatment and care; this must change, and making long term changes to your lifestyle can help significantly.”