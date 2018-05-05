Lincolnshire East CCG marks ‘World Asthma Day’

Asthma is a common long-term condition that can cause coughing, wheezing, chest tightness and breathlessness - and the Lincolnshire East Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has been raising awareness of the condition to mark World Asthma Day last Tuesday (May 1).

The severity of asthma symptoms vary from person to person. Asthma can be controlled well in most people most of the time, although some people may have more persistent problems.

Occasionally, asthma symptoms can get gradually or suddenly worse - commonly known as an asthma attack - although doctors sometimes use the term ‘exacerbation’.

Severe attacks may require hospital treatment and can be life threatening, although this is unusual.

Dr Stephen Baird, Chair of Lincolnshire East CCG said: “In the UK, around 5.4 million people are currently receiving treatment for asthma.

“That’s the equivalent of 1-in-12 adults, and 1-in-11 children. Asthma in adults is more common in women than men.

“If you think that you or your child may have asthma, speak to your GP.

“You should also talk to your GP or asthma nurse if you have been diagnosed with asthma and you are finding it difficult to control your symptoms.”

While there is no cure for asthma, there are a number of treatments that can help control the condition and more information can be found by visiting www.nhs.uk

For children diagnosed with asthma, the condition may disappear or improve during the teenage years - although it can return later in life.

Moderate or severe childhood asthma is more likely to persist or return later on.