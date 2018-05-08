Lincolnshire County Council appoints new chief executive

The leader of Lincolnshire County Council, Martin Hill, has expressed his delight at the appointment of Keith Ireland as the new chief executive.

Mr Hill said: “Keith Ireland was the committee’s choice from an excellent selection of candidates.

“He has outstanding abilities and will build on the work already taking place to move the county council forward.

“His track record of sound commercial acumen and capacity for innovation will see us in good stead as we continue to adapt to falling budgets without letting standards slip.

“Keith will be more than capable of driving our vision forward and inspiring our 4,500 strong workforce at the sharp end of government change.”

Mr Ireland, who is also managing director at the City of Wolverhampton Council, specialises in transforming local government services into high-performing organisations.

Commenting on his new post, Mr Ireland said: “I’m delighted to have been successful and to be able to take up this new opportunity in Lincolnshire and another really exciting personal challenge for me in my local government career.

“I now look forward to working with my new colleagues - councillors, employees and county partners - to get to know Lincolnshire better and to continue to deliver the services that matter most to local people as efficiently and effectively as possible.”

• It is intended that Mr Ireland will take up his appointment at Lincolnshire County Council in the near future.