Lincolnshire based hospice announces winning film for outdoor festival

With more than 2,000 votes submitted, members of the public have chosen the films they would like to see at the Barnabas Big Screen.

On Friday, June 22, and Saturday, June 23, St Barnabas Hospice will be bringing their first ever film festival to Daisy Made Farm, in Lincoln Road, Skellingthorpe.

Voters had to choose a film from three different categories - chick flick, family fun and classic movie.

The winners (respectively) are:

• Pretty Woman (15) on June 22 - gates open at 6.30pm, film at 8pm.

• The Lion King (U) - gates open at 12pm, film at 2pm.

• Forest Gump (12A) - gates at 6.30pm, film at 8pm.

St Barnabas is asking for people to make a donation to secure their admission, so please dig deep for hospice care.

All the money raised at this event will go straight to helping the Hospice care for people in Lincolnshire living with a life-limiting or terminal illness, and their families and carers.

The films will be shown on an outdoor screen provided by Big Event Screens, and there will be hot and cold food, including classic cinema snacks and drinks to purchase on the day.

Becky Otter, Event Manager at St Barnabas Hospice, said: “There has been a real buzz around the launch of our Barnabas Big Screen, and we hope to welcome new and old faces to this brand new event.

“Our range of films are as diverse as possible, and we’re hoping to raise £20,000 from the event.

“The money raised really will go a long way to providing end-of-life care for the people of Lincolnshire.”

The Barnabas Big Screen is open to everyone, but children must be accompanied by an adult. Dogs are allowed, but must be kept on a lead at all times.

If a dog causes disruption or mischief, St Barnabas reserves the right to ask them to leave the venue with their owner.

Alcohol will be available for over 18’s to purchase at the event, and we ask all members of the public not to bring their own in.

Any members of the public who are behaving in a disorderly manner will be escorted from the event.

• To make a donation to secure your admission, click here for Pretty Woman, click here for The Lion King or click here for Forest Gump.