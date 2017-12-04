Lights go on across Skegness for charities

Streets are lighting up across Skegness over as homeowners hold their own switch-ons to raise money for good causes.

Two houses in different parts of the town have been adorned with thousands of lights to delight passers-by.

Santa's helpers at a house in Alma Avenue, Skegness, raising money for the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance. ANL-170412-143744001

Adrian Dawes held his switch-on in Alma Avenue on Friday night in aid of the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

His display included 12,000 lights and 20 six foot Christmas trees and people could have photos taken in a Santa’s sleigh.

Adrian said: “I have decorated the front of my house at Christmas with thousands of lights to get people into the Christmas spirit this year and I am collecting for charity.

”Friday’s switch-on was attended by around 60 people and we raised £185 on the night with more pledged.

More than 10,000 lights on a house in Drummond Road are raising money for the Salvation Army. ANL-170412-144014001

“Children were able to have their photos taken in Santa’s sleigh and the wishing well is also proving popular.”

On Saturday, it was the turn of Richard Watkinson to light up the town with his display of more than 10,000 lights in Drummond Road in aid of the Salvation Army.

Mr Watkinson said: “This is the third year we have done this and we thought it would be nice to support the Salvation Army this year.

“It was a well-supported night and we have already raised more than £80 with donations in the candy cane.

The magic of Christmas at a house in Drummond Road, Skegness, is raising money for the Salvation Army. ANL-170412-143944001

“Santa was there for the children and there were mince pies and hot chocolate. We are also taking unused Christmas presents to donate to the Salvation Army.”