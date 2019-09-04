Lifeguards and Coastguard rush to the aid of a woman at Skegness beach

A woman in a wheelchair was rescued from a beach at Skegness yesterday afternoon.

The woman’s wheelchair had reportedly become stuck in the sand near the Lifeboat Station at around 1.40pm, leading to an emergency ‘evacuation’ off the beach by members of Skegness Coastguard and three RNLI lifeguards.

A spokesman for the Skegness Coastguard said: “We were tasked by Humber Coastguard to assist RNLI Lifeguards East of England with the evacuation of a lady stuck on the beach.

“Lady was pulled up the beach in her wheelchair and put back on the prom. Great team work again.”

A spokesman for Humber Coastguard told the Standard the woman had fallen on the beach, and was taken to hospital afterwards for a check-up.