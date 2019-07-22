Lifeguard praised after rescuing teenage swimmer at Skegness

A RNLI lifeguard has been praised after rescuing a teenage boy who got into difficulties while swimming at Skegness.

The 14-year-old boy was spotted yesterday while swimming about 150m outside of the safe swim zone

On duty lifeguard Lewis McGarry spotted the teenager and swam out to him with a rescue tube. As the reached the teenager he was beginning to go under the water and Lewis towed him back to safety with the rescue tube.

RNLI lifeguard supervisor Arun Gray said: ‘We’re extremely proud of our lifeguard Lewis for carrying out this rescue. He arrived just in time to assist the teenager and if the teenager hadn’t been swimming on a lifeguarded beach the outcome could have been very different.

"At this time we would like to remind people how important it is to swim on a lifeguarded beach and to stay between the red and yellow flags.’"

Hundreds of people added their praise when the rescue was posted on Facebook, including Lewis' mum, Lesley. She posted: "My hero well done Son so so proud of you."

Raygan Thompson added: "You brought him up right Lesley. Well done Lewis and only three years older than the lad you rescued ."