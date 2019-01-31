Licencees vote Batemans of Wainfleet the best

Batemans are the toast of the pub industry after licencees voted them the top business to agree a contract with.

The family business in Wainfleet was chosen over 14 other key operators in new research that gives licensees the chance to have their say.

Batemans believes in exceptional service and works hard to invest and create outstanding relationships with our business partners, Managing director Stuart Bateman

The Licensee Index, a comprehensive survey conducted by independent research specialists KAM Media, spoke to more than 1,500 publicans asking for their opinions on a variety of services.

Batemans’ out-ranked the competition overall, scoring the highest marks on areas within recruitment, training, ordering, marketing and communications – and most importantly, scored highly when it came to fairness and clarity of contracts/agreements.

Managing director Stuart Bateman said: “As a family business with a great heritage, Batemans believes in exceptional service and works hard to invest and create outstanding relationships with our business partners, the people who run our pubs.

“With Batemans achieving the highest overall combined scores in this survey, it is proof that what we are doing is right. We wholeheartedly believe in the Batemans’ brand and in our partnerships with our business owners, who are doing excellent work in our pubs day-in, day-out, creating a first class experience for the customers.”

Publicans in the survey described Batemans as being ‘outstanding’ with recruitment, in terms of being upfront and transparent with regards to providing the information people needed when considering whether or not to take on a pub.

When it came to the reasons for taking a Batemans’ pub, licensees cited lifestyle choice (47%) alongside wanting to be at the centre of the community (33%). They also told researchers that the Batemans’ name was a key reason for choosing to go into business partnership with this much-loved brewer and owner of 50 pubs in Lincolnshire, Yorkshire,