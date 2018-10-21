LETTERS: Memorable stays there

closure

Memorable stays there

Regarding the recent closure of the Miners Retreat on Winthorpe Avenue.

First of all may I say how sad my wife and I feel after spending the last week there before the doors were closed for the last time.

Having spent many weeks there throughout the last four years we believe, we, like many of the other guests just felt like one big happy family whilst staying there, which was made possible by a fantastic group of staff who deserve a lot better treatment than they have had from CISWO, staff who would go out of their way to help as much as they could and even further.

Yes, it may need quite a lot of work to get the whole place up to scratch, but believe me it would be well worth the cost.

Last but not least we would like to say a very big thank you to all the staff who made our stays there memorable and very relaxing indeed and wish them all the very best for the future.

John & Mary Cox

health

Shocked by loss of GP

Regarding last week’s article in the Standard about Dr Ojo leaving the Beacon Medical Practice.

I was a patient of the Beacon before moving to Louth and was shocked when I heard about Dr Taiwo. I am absolutely staggered that Dr Ojo has now left. They were the best doctors the Beacon had. Their prime concern was their patients .

Maybe Dr Ojo was just too good?

I realise that there seems to be a shortage of doctors prepared to work in the area, but this applies to other practices. My own GP practice had similar problems, which they have resolved. Maybe Dr Ojo would like to join them.

My sympathies to the patients of the Beacon.

Betty Barker

by email

marathon

Why not run for charity?

We’d like to invite any of your readers who have been successful in the ballot for next year’s London Marathon, announced this week, to join our team and stride out to help beat meningitis.

By running for Meningitis Now you’ll be helping us to fight meningitis in the UK and move us ever nearer to our vision of a future where no one dies from the disease and everyone affected gets the support they need.

Sadly, meningitis and septicaemia continue to affect thousands of people in the UK each year and kill more under-fives than any other infectious disease. Help us fight back by funding research, raising awareness and supporting survivors.

Those who haven’t been successful in the ballot can also apply to us for one of our guaranteed places in the marathon – simply visit www.meningitisnow.org/vmlm There’s a £100 registration fee and successful applicants will need to pledge to raise £2,000.

Find out more by emailing me at kirstyo@meningitisnow.org

Kirsty Owen-Hayward,

Senior events fundraiser, Meningitis Now, Stroud, Gloucestershire GL5 3TJ