LETTER: Lack of planning is spoiling natural beauty of Skegness town centre

I recently visited Skegness for the Russell Watson concert on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at the Embassy Theatre.

The evening was superb, but I was dismayed by the deterioration of the town centre of Skegness.

The centre itself seemed totally lacking in any town planning – taken over by a visibly ageing amusement arcade – a complete mishmash of contorted rides and entertainment blocking the beautiful beaches and sea.

I entered into the amusement arcade and tried two machines, both of which took my money but did not deliver the goods. Bad luck, it would appear not. Talking to nearby mothers with their children, machine breakdown and swallowing of money is a regular occurrence. Surely a disappointment to the children the arcade is supposed to attract. When I reported that one of the machines was not functioning, the man of the moment thumped the machine to get it to operate. When I asked for my money back, he did not have the right key to get into the machine and ended up paying me out of his pocket.

I met some lovely shop owners who were as one in ruing the lack of planning which has spoiled the natural beauty of Skegness and attracts, for the most part, crowds who are interested in all that the worst of commercialisation has to offer.

My departure into seventh heaven from the Russell Watson concert was soon to be shattered by the conduct and language used by some of the people who frequent the centre in the evening.

Upon registering my dismay at such vulgarity, the individual in question remarked ‘Evening, Grandma’.

Sadly, again on talking with the locals, this is a common occurrence.

Surely, something can be done to improve the planning of Skegness so that the centre is not just a blot on the landscape, but reflects the beauty of the nature it now sadly blocks.

Thanks you for your attention to this.

Christine Jackson

Via email

charity

Party like a royal

This spring we hope readers will celebrate the Royal Wedding with their very own Right Royal Tea Party in aid of Meningitis Now.

Putting on a spread fit for a royal wedding is a piece of cake with our free fundraising pack and as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have requested charity donations rather than wedding presents, their loyal subjects can fulfil their wishes whilst helping families affected by this devastating disease.

A Royal-themed Time4Tea can be held anytime. The serious point is that if you do you’ll be helping to fight meningitis and move us one step closer to our vision of a future where no one in the UK dies from meningitis . Sadly, despite developments in vaccines, meningitis and septicaemia continue to affect thousands every year and kill more under-5s than any other infectious disease.

Elaine Close

Community Fundraiser, Meningitis Now