Launch party for game play

A launch party has been held in Skegness for a play about a women’s football team that raised money for injured servicemen during the First World War at a time the men’s leagues had been suspended.

Benjamin Peel’s ‘Not a Game for Girls’ blends drama, songs and choreographed games, capturing the spirit and camaraderie that led women to ignore and ultimately defy prevailing social attitudes of the time, both on and off the pitch.

Benjamin Peel at the book signing for 'Not a Game for Girls' at Neverland Theatre, Skegness ANL-181017-171657001

There was a good turnout for the event at the Neverland Theatre, with a number of copies of the book being signed and sold.

Mr Peel said he is very grateful to all who went along to support him and, especially, to Gary Starr “for allowing his wonderful theatre Neverland to host it”.

The play was first performed by Off the Rock Productions in June last year at Friargate Theatre, York.

A second production was mounted at Guildford School of Acting in March of this year.

It has since thenbeen published by Oberon Books in London.

Mr Peel said he is thrilled and delighted as it has been a long journey to get this far and is very thankful to everyone who has helped him along the way.

He hopes that a longer run of the play may now be a possibility and that his subsequent plays may also be put on.

Also at the launch night a short film he wrote called The Runner was screened which has been selected for this years Fear in the Fens Festival at Downham Market later this month.