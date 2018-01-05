Launch of maternity hub in Skegness

A new maternity hub is opening in Skegness today.

The opening of the pilot hub – an initiative by Better Births Lincolnshire, Lincolnshire County Council and the NHS – follows successful launches of the scheme in Lincoln and Grantham.

It brings together midwives, children’s centres, health visitors, homebirth and breastfeeding groups and parent champions for the first time.

The launch takes place at Skegness Children’s Centre in Brunswick Drive, from 1pm to 3pm.

Refreshments, cakes and a free raffle will be provided.