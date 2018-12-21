Laughter all the way at community festive meal in Spilsby

Laughter filled the hall when organisations in the area joined forces with the Standard to host a Christmas lunch for the town’s senior citizens.

Children from Spilsby Christian Fellowship’s new Generation Club went along to the Franklin Hall on Wednesday to welcome guests and keep them entertained by telling them some jokes while the meal was being served.

Ready to party - (from left) William Benton, Pat Smith, Sheila Sharman. Photo: MSKP-191218-17 ANL-181220-085414001

Penny Shelton was there with her dad, Arnie Higgins, and said: “It was lovely to see the children. My dad loved chatting to them.”

Judith Coe, of Spilsby Christian Fellowship - said they are launching the club in the New Year with intergenerational games, puzzles and crafts. She said: “We had pupils from three different schools who are members of our youth group helping entertain guests and we were very proud of them”

The free Christmas celebration for 60 elderly and vulnerable people was organised by the Skegness and Spilsby Standard with the help of Spilsby Christian Fellowship, the New Life Centre and Spilsby Good Neighbour Scheme.

Local businesses also supported it - including the Bijoux Cafe, who provided fresh mince pies and the White Hart Hotel who supplied drink for a toast. Food for the meal was donated by Buckingham Emergency Foods and Sainsbury’s of Spilsby.

Cheers - Gordon and Win Iremonger. Photo: .MSKP-191218-36 ANL-181220-085614001

Community groups and volunteers had been coming together all week to make sure guests had a wonderful time when they arrived for their free four-course feast.

Mayor of Spilsby Coun Mark Gale was given time off work by Jackson Buildbase to collect the produce donated by Norfolk charity Buckingham Emergency Food from Ogelsby Transport in Frieston - and there was so much he had to make a second trip after delivering the turkeys to Eresby Care Home, who had agreed to cook them.

He also collected 60 poinsettias for guests donated by Bells Outlet Nursery, who also provided the real Christmas tree earlier in the month which has decorated the hall for groups throughout December,

The meal, prepared by a team of volunteers from all the groups, was followed by festive entertainment by the Spilsby U3A’s Singing for Fun Group.

Spilsby Standard Chrismas Community Lunch. Colin and Marion Gray. ANL-181220-085646001

Justin Beasor, Children and Families Worker at the New Life Centre was one of the volunteers. He said: “It was great to work with other organisations within the town all helping to create something amazing and so beneficial for people who truly need it.”

Mayor of Spilsby Coun Gale took the day off work to help and commented: “Seeing the smiling faces of the guests made it all worthwhile I saw several of them in town afterwards carrying their poinsettias and they were still smiling, which is what it is all about.”

The Standard would also like to thank everyone who supported the event and the guests who came along.

Spilsby U3ASinging for Fun Group joined the party to entertain guests. From left William Chatterton, John Crowhurst, June Fitz Gibbon. ANL-181220-085507001

Pictured from left are Christie Freeman and Hannah Freeman working in the kitchen. Photo: MSKP-191218-4 ANL-181220-081635001

Trish Freeman and Nigel Coe of Spilsby Christian Fellowship busy in the kitchen. Photo: MSKP-191218-2. ANL-181220-081559001

Gay Norman of Spilsby New Life Centre, serving food to Peter Horry at Spilsby Standard Chrismas Community Lunch. Photo: MSKP-191218-50 ANL-181220-085717001