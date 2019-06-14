Latest flood warnings and alerts across Lincolnshire

Twelve flood warnings and flood alerts have been issues across Lincolnshire by the Environment Agency
This week has seen three months of rain fall - with the wettest day recorded in June yesterday.
FLOOD WARNINGS (Flooding expected - immediate action required)
Areas near the East and West Fen Catchwater and the Maud Foster Drain
Great Steeping and Firsby
River Bain and Haltham Beck in Haltham and Kirkby on Bain
River Steeping in Wainfleet All Saints
FLOOD ALERTS (Flooding possible - be prepared)
East and West Fens
Lincolnshire East Coast Rivers
Louth Canal and Waithe Beck
Rase and Upper Ancholme
Rea Brook and Cound Brook
River Steeping
Witham in North Kesteven
Witham in South Kesteven
Latest flood information is available at gov.uk/flood. To sign up for free flood warnings call 0345 988 1188.