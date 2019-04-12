Last chance to register to vote in local elections

Today (Friday April 12) is your final chance to register to vote in the upcoming parish, town and district council elections on Thursday May 2.

If you’re not yet registered to vote, you must do so by midnight tonight. You can register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

However, if you wish to vote by post, your completed postal vote application must be received by 5pm on April 15.

Find out how to apply for a postal vote by visiting www.yourvotematters.co.uk/how-do-i-vote/voting-by-post.

If you wish to alter or cancel an existing postal vote or existing proxy vote you must do so by 5pm on April 15.

New proxy vote applications (where you authorise someone else to vote on your behalf) must be received by 5pm on April 24.

You can find out how to apply for a proxy vote at www.yourvotematters.co.uk/how-do-i-vote/voting-by-proxy.