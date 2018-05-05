Last call for nominations for the Good Citizens Awards

With the closing date of Lincolnshire County Council’s Good Citizens Awards looming, people are being reminded that the deadline for nominations is Friday (May 11).

Council leader, Councillor Martin Hill, said: “We’d like to hear about your unsung local heroes. So if you know an individual, young person, couple/pair, or group who do unpaid voluntary work and deserve recognition, let us know.

“While we’ve had plenty of entries, especially for the individual category, we’d particularly you to tell us about groups in your communities who go that extra mile.”

• Make a nomination online by visiting www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/goodcitizensaward.