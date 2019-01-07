Larder brimming with food for needy in Spilsby

A communuty larder in Spilsby is urging the needy to come forward after generous donations over the festive period.

Spilsby Christian Fellowship has been able to help many families already at their church in Halton Road - but there is still some frozen food and other items left for anyone who needs it.

There is still food left for the needy at the community larder in Spilsby. ANL-190701-124808001

Among the items available are potatoes, carrots, onions, parsnips, oranges, bananas, bread, cakes, stir fry packs, some tinned goods and vegetables.

Judith Coe of Spilsby Christian Fellowship said: “We’d rather they were used than go to waste - contact us and we will meet you there.”

Donations have come from local families and firms including Morrisons, Aldi, Sainsbury’s and Sweet Treats.

Food left over from the Spilsby Standard’s donation to the community Christmas lunch at the Franklin Hall has also been donated to the larder.

As well as the larder, the school uniform bank has also been busy. Judith said: “We have had quite a good response to the food bank and the school uniform bank is bus - already had about eight families using it this week.”

To get in touch, personal message Spilsby Christian Fellowship or Judith Coe on Facebook.