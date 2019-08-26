Knights battle it out in sizzling temperatures in Skegness

Knights were battling it out in sizzling temperatures wearing five stones of armour when they descended on Skegness for an annual Medieval Weekend.

About 14 knights camped at The Village Church Farm and took part in a knockout tournament to entertain visitors at the important fundraising Bank Holiday event.

The Mayor of Skegness Coun Mark Dannatt tests out a Medieval shower. Photo: Barry Robinson.

Even the Mayor of Skegness Coun Mark Dannatt, Town Crier Steve O'Dare and Carnival Royalty joined in the fun over the three days.

The tournament final took place on Bank Holiday Monday between Sir Daniel de Busby and Sir Bryan of Skirbeck.

Knights of Skirbeck hosted the tournament and group leader Dave Bedford said it had been an excellent weekend.

"It was quite a challenge wearing five stones of armour in those temperatures but it's been a really busy weekend," said Dave.

Off with his head. Town crier Steve O'Dare and Mayor of Skegness Coun Mark Dannatt at one of the displays.Photo: Barry Robinson

As well as the tournament there were various displays, including dispelling the myths about whether the knights washed with a demonstration of a bell-shaped shower.

The knights who set up camp on site also ate authentic food, including a variety of stews, seasonal fruit, pork coffins (like pork pies), cheeses and breads.

Dave said: "Food was not dislike ours, apart from you wouldn't find tomatoes or cucumber, for some reason."

*The tournament continues this afternoon.