Keith’s Rescue Dogs: Could you give a forever home to Polo?

A charity that has been rescuing dogs in the Skegness area for nearly 20 years is hoping to find a forever home for one of its long-term residents.

Polo is a female German Shepherd cross about five years old who is being cared for by Keith’s Rescue Dogs.

Keith's Rescue Dogs is hoping to find a forever home for five-year-old German Shepherd cross Polo. ANL-180205-165849001

Keith said: “Like most dogs coming into our charity care, she came out of a council pound and is one of our long-term dogs.

“She needs an experienced owner who can spend lots of time with her.

“Polo is quite a character and very clean in the kennels. Her coat is always pristine.”

Keith’s Rescue Dogs was formed in January 2000 ‘on a wing and a prayer’, and in July 2002 the trustees gained charity status with the Charity Commission for England and Wales.

The charity rents shop premises in Spilsby and Skegness, which help to raise much-needed funds.

All of the charity trustees and helpers work entirely voluntarily receiving no payment for out-of-pocket expenses whatsoever.

The charity has between 55 and 70 dogs in its care at any one time. All dogs are neutered and micro-chipped before re-homing.

Anybody who is interested in giving Polo a forever home can contact the charity on 01754 763543 or 01205 750197. Like all the charity dogs, home checks are carried out for suitability. Part of the home check is a fenced in garden. The charity registration number is 1093211. For more details visit Keith’s Rescue Dogs on Facebook or its website

