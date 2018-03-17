Jump park gets thumb up at last - in Ingoldmells

A controversial trampoline park plan that lost backers £260k when they were forced to pull out of Skegness has finally been given the thumbs up by planners

Jump Warriors will now be built on Hardy’s Farm’s new £9.5 million luxury holiday village site in Anchor Lane, Ingoldmells, after East Lindsey planners gave their approval on Thursday.

The layout of Jump Warriors new tramploine park in Ingoldmells. ANL-180313-065821001

The new attraction, which at 13,000 square foot will be ‘bigger and better’ than the one planned for Skegness, is now due to open in the summer.

Activities will accommodate 85 people an hour, with a viewing gallery and restaurant and 70 private parking spaces.

The journey to winning approval has, though, left backers Jonathon Graves and Nicholas Burton feeling ‘underwhelmed’.

Original plans destined for Skegness on the Wainfleet Road Industrial Estate were brought to a standstill when neighbouring business Micronclean called for a judicial review.

A petition to gather support for the park was launched on Facebook, gaining hundreds of signatures, but the developers faced further obstacles when an East Lindsey Health and Safety Officer raised concerns about the walkway.

Afterwards, the backers vowed to take their business elsewhere and got talking to Stuart Hardy at the East Lindsey meeting where the Hardy’s Farm development was approved and Jump Warriors were unsuccessful.

Jonathan Graves said: “We are grateful to Hardy’s for allowing us to build there but have to admit the process getting there has left us feeling ‘underwhelmed’.

“After losing all of that money we are now going to have to juggle to get the funds to open, hopefully by June or July.

“But we are planning to be bigger and better, with additional trampolines, a Battle Beam, Total Wipeout, climbing wall and a tower with airbag.

“There will also be party rooms, sessions for children with learning difficulties, and exercise classes.

“Fortunately, we have the mezzanine area we built, 10,000 trampoline socks and kitchen equipment from the previous location in storage which will help.

“We just hope the public get behind us now, so we can open and make it a success.”

Perimeter planting at Hardy’s site in Ingoldmells is now complete and Stuart Hardy said: “We are delighted to get the consent from ELDC to get on with this project and, jointly with Jump Warriors, we hope to be up and trading well in advance of the summer holidays this year.

“It’s the first piece to be put onto the commercial development on Anchor Lane, and it’s great news for the village to be able to add a year-round attraction in Ingoldmells.”