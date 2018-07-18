Judgment day over in Bloom efforts and other Neighbourhood News

Villagers in Alford have once again played host to judges from East Midlands in Bloom.

East Midlands in Bloom is an annual competition, held as part of the Royal Horticulture Society’s Britain in Bloom campaign, designed to encourage communities to improve where they live and work.

The judges came to consider not only Alford’s floral displays, but in addition its horticultural achievement and environmental responsibility, as well as community participation.

Glynis Docker, member of the Alford in Bloom team, said: “We fulfilled all these principles, especially the community participation – with our monthly litter picks, and of course The Great Alford Pirate Mouse Trail, in which young and old have supported.

“We successfully toured the town visiting places of interest for the judges, before returning to the Manor House for refreshments. We asked as many people as possible to wear a stripy t shirt for the day to show their support, and even the Market Traders took up this challenge.”

The team now have to wait until September to find out the results.

Pictured, standing, are Alford in Bloom team members Christina Melaugh and Glynis Docker (back left and back right), Alford mayor Grant Allan, and, sitting, judges Chris Beal (left) and Stephen Dando, and in Bloom supporter Coun Graham Marsh, of East Lindsey District Council.

Burgh le Marsh

* Holiday Club

Children get set to go for fun with Burgh Baptist Community Church’s annual holiday club about to return.

The theme this year is Game Changers and the children will learn to make both history and fun memories with games, DVDs, quizzes, and other activities that build teamwork and friendships skills.

Refreshments are served daily.

The club will run from Monday, July 23, to Friday, July 27, from 10am to 12pm daily.

The cost is £1.50 per day or £6 for the week.

Turn up on the day or pre-register by calling Colin on 811260.

A celebratory worship service followed by a barbecue and bouncy castle will be held on Sunday, July 29, from 10.30am to round off the event.

* CAMEO

CAMEO (Come And Meet Each Other) Afternoon Tea will not be held on Monday, July 23, at Burgh Baptist Community Church due to the Children’s Holiday Club week but will resume on Monday, August 6.

* Debt

Burgh Community Debt Advice Centre has trained advisors to offer free advice ranging from simple budgeting to cases of insolvency including debt relief orders, individual voluntary arrangements, and bankruptcy.

* To arrange a free confidential interview and see if they can help call 01754 811595.

* Phoenix

Phoenix Group offers support and friendship for those facing loneliness from various circumstances, and prayer is available if desired. The group also has outings to different venues and guest speakers from time to time.

Meetings are held on Wednesdays from 10.30am to 12pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

For more information, call Sue on 762098.

* Dance Fit

Wednesday afternoons offer music and fitness at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

Dance yourself fit to a variety of music from 2-3pm, and step lively for line dancing from 3-4pm.

Beginners’ tuition is available.

More details are available from Jane on 810105.

* Knit and Natter

The Knit and Natter group offers the chance to enhance your needlework or share your skills while meeting new people.

It meets on Thursdays from 2-4pm at Burgh Baptist Community Church.

More details are available from Colin on 811260.

* Parish nursing

Burgh Baptist Community Church hosts a coffee morning every Friday from 10am to noon where parish nurse Mandy Smith and her team are available for health support and advice and prayer if desired.

Scones and hot drinks are available along with a warm welcome.

More details are available from Colin on 811260.

Mumby

* Surprise

Recognition has been paid to a Mumby resident for her long-term and wide-reaching contributions to village life.

Last Wednesday, a surprise gathering was held at the Red Lion, in Mumby, for Joan Stapleton.

Joan moved into the village more than 60 years ago and has been hailed as a mainstay of the community.

She was a church warden for many years, a founder member of the Crafty Afternoon Club (which meets every Monday from 2-4pm in Beckets Community Centre), and is said to be always ready to lend a hand when any events are taking place in the village.

As a token of the community’s affection and appreciation for Joan, last Wednesday she was presented with a bracelet watch, a voucher for meals at the Red Lion, and a posy of cottage garden flowers.

This was followed with a hearty chorus of ‘for she’s a jolly good fellow’ and a round of applause.

Welton le Marsh

* Garden fete

The Wheel Inn holds its third annual garden charity fete on Saturday, July 28, from midday.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and St Martin’s Church in the village.

There will be a duck race, with prizes including a Butlin’s family pass, a Lincolnshire Wildlife Park family pass, and a lunch for a family of four at the Wheel Inn.

The event will also include numerous craft and prize stalls and, weather permitting, a skittle alley and barbecue. From 4pm, there will also be live music.