Joy as tenants in Skegness struggling with rubbish are promised more bins

A community in Skegness are celebrating after struggling for months with just one industrial bin.

Tenants of Waterloo Housing flats in Cranwell Close approached the Skegness Standard for help after the rubbish piled up over the Christmas period.

Speaking on their behalf, one of the tenants, who asked not to be named, said: “We’ve been trying to get more bins for months.

“Waterloo housing say one industrial bin is sufficient for six flats but you only have to look at the picture to see it is not.

“There are families in the flats, some with babies in nappies.

“Cats tear open the bags which isn’t very pleasant - the only reason we are not overrun with rats is there are so many cats.”

A spokesman for Waterloo Housing said: “I can confirm that there is currently one industrial bin in situ at Cranwell Close, which is deemed sufficient (by East Lindsey DC Environmental Health Department) for the needs of the six flats which the bin is intended for.

“Waterloo has on numerous occasions sent out letters requesting clearance of this area due to the poor condition that it is kept, following regular on site inspections by our estates officers.

“Nevertheless, Waterloo has been in further discussions with East Lindsey District Council and it has now been agreed to exchange the industrial bin for individual bins for the flats concerned. They will be exchanged and relocated to the rear garden of the block of flats in question some time next week. Hopefully this will resolve any problems experienced with bins/rubbish for the residents in question.”

East Lindsey District Council has also confirmed individual bins are to be supplied to each property away from the car park area.

The tenant who originally complained to the Skegness Standard commented: “Just had a phone call from Waterloo out of the blue and we’ll be getting individual bins by the end if next week. If that’s due to your enquiries, thank you.”