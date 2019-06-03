Jollyes Pet Superstore announces date it will open in Skegness

Jollyes Pet Superstore has announced the date the new store will open in Skegness.

Members of the public will get their first opportunity to explore what is on offer on Monday, June 24, at Quora Retail Park in Burgh Road.

Jollyes Pet Superstore is to open a new store at Burgh Road Retail Park this month. ANL-190705-094820001

Jollyes has everything your pet needs under one roof, from comfortable collars to a grooming experience that will leave them preened to perfection.

As Jollyes’ first large pet store in Skegness, it will provide a one-stop shop for the surrounding local community.

With 40 years of experience resulting in a wealth of expertise, it will offer an extensive range of accessories, products and support for owners and their furry friends, including a pamper and groom experience, The Spa.

“Being able to work with animals each day and support their owners is something we are very passionate about” says a spokesman for Jollyes. “The new store means that pet owners in the local area can access everything they need in one convenient place.”

For those customers after a feathered friend, a pint-sized pal or a scaly sidekick, Jollyes Skegness also offer a range of small animals, birds and reptiles looking for a new owner to take them home.

The friendly Jollyes team will always be on hand to offer guidance and advice on how best to look after their new friends, which is especially crucial when dealing with more specialist pets.

“What is really exciting is people can still visit when it fits around their busy and working schedules as they are open until 8pm,” says the spokesman. “Also, we even offer to carry their purchases to their car for them.”

Look out for more news about the store and the announcement of the official opening date and special offers at www.jollyes.co.uk, in the Skegness Standard and at www.skegnessstandard.co.uk