Join the Great British Spring Clean this weekend in the Skegness area

The Great Bitish Spring Clean is coming to Skegness this weekend - and you are invited to take part.

Coastal Access For All (CAFA) volunteers will meet at 11am at Skegness North Beach today and then tomorrow outside View Cafe Bar in Winthorpe.

At Gibraltar Point, volunteers will meet at 10am.

The clean-up continues next weekend when members of Chapel St Leonards Residents’ Association, in conjunction with Chapel St Leonard’s Primary School and the Chapel Litter Pickers, intend to play their part by cleaning selected areas of the village on Saturday, April 6.

Anyone wishing to help should go along to the Well Vale Car Park at 10am.

All children taking part must be accompanied by an adult.