Join the big beach clean in Skegness

Volunteers are preparing to give the beach in Skegness a clean after a busy summer season - and you are invited to join them.

Two beach cleans have been organised by Coastal Access for All (CAFA) to take place this weekend.

The first starts on Sunday from 10 am to noon from the car park next to The View Cafe at the top of Winthorpe Avenue (PE25 1QY).

In the afternoon volunteers move to the Seaview Ramp by the Xsite Centre (PE25 1BF) from 3pm to 5pm.

Phil Gaskell of CAFA said: “Come and join like-minded beach cleaners for an hour or two’s stroll down our beach. All equipment is provided. Call 07952837046 for details.