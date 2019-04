Pupils at a local school have litter pickers at the ready to join the Great British Spring Clean in Chapel St Leonards this weekend - and they need your help.

The big clean-up has been organised for tomorrow (Saturday) by the Residents’ Association in conjunction with Chapel St Leonard’s Primary

School and the Chapel Litter Pickers.

Volunteers are invited to join them at Well Vale Car Park at 10.30am.

All children taking part must be accompanied by an adult.