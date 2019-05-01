Join in the fun at Gunby Hall’s special 75th anniversary event

Art, archery, music and dancing will form part of an event at Gunby Hall to celebrate its 75th anniversary under the care of the National Trust.

The celebratory day, this Bank Holiday Monday, May 6, will see visitors exploring the story of how Gunby Hall was nearly lost in 1942, but eventually saved for the nation.

Gunby Hall's music room pictured in 1944.

The event runs from 11am-4pm, and will feature a variety of things to see and do. This includes ‘have-a-go archery’ on the tennis court, ukulele playing, Regency re-enactments in the gardens, dancing in front of the house, ‘have-a-go croquet’ on the back lawn, piano music in the music room, an art exhibition in Orchard Gallery and the launch of new exhibitions and film in the house.

A spokesman for Gunby Hall said: “Join us for a very special party to celebrate that 75 years ago, in 1944, Gunby was gifted to the National Trust. Enjoy a fun-filled programme, brand new exhibitions, lots and lots of bunting (made by the volunteers and staff) and plenty of cake.”

Gates open from 11am. Normal admission charges apply. Entry is free for National Trust members and under fives. Dogs on leads and picnics are welcome in the gardens.

Details on 01754 89010.