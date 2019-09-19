Join big beach cleans in Chapel St Leonards and Skegness

Beach cleans taking place this weekend along the coast near Skegness will no doubt be welcome after a busy summer season.

Members of the public are invited to help at events in Chapel St Leonards on Saturday and Gibraltar Point on Sunday.

The event in Chapel St Leonards is being hosted by Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust and Cuddle Earth.

A spokesperson said: "The threats to both local wildlife and us from rubbish left on the beaches and washing into our seas is an on-going problem.

"Every bit we can do makes a difference so why not come along and help us to keep Chapel Point’s beach clean.

"Litter pickers are provided but if you have your own pickers please do bring them along = and please wear comfortable walking shoes."

You can join them at the North Sea Observatory at 10am.

The event on Sunday at Gibraltar Point is part of the national Beachwatch scheme.

Beachwatch is the Marine Conservation Society's national beach cleaning and litter survey programme, where people all around the UK can care for their coastline.

A spokesperson said: "Marine wildlife is under threat from litter in our seas, with hundreds of species accidentally eating or becoming entangled in, amongst other things, plastic and fishing line.

"Litter strewn beaches damages tourism so we all have a part to play in turning the tide on litter. "

Record numbers cleaned up in the 25th Great British Beach Clean September last year with 15,000 volunteers (that's double the number in 2017) who removed 8,550 kilos of litter from UK beaches.

You can join this year's event on the beach at Gibraltar Point from 10am to 12noon.