Jilted pensioner from Skegness smeared blood on ex’s window

A jilted Skegness pensioner smeared his own blood on his ex’s window and threatened her ‘You can’t hide from me’, a court has been told.

Stephen Fryer, 67, of Park Avenue was given a suspended prison sentence by magistrates at Boston after he admitted stalking and causing serious alarm and distress to Susan Maggs between September 4 and November 11.

Prosecuting, Jim Clare said Fryer, who told the court he had never been inside a police station or court before, had been unable to get over the ending of the nine month relationship in September.

He said that he went to her address on many occasions, shouting at her and knocking on her windows so that she had to close the blinds.

He said that on one occasion Fryer slashed his wrist with a Stanley knife and smeared his blood on her window.

On other occasions he followed her when she took her dog for a walk, shouting at her: “You can’t hide from me.”

Mr Clare said Ms Maggs had a number of panic attacks as a result of Fryer’s actions.

Fryer, who was not represented in court, told the magistrates he ‘owned up to everything’ and that he had stopped taking prescribed the anti-depressants he had been on since his wife had died. He added that he had since seen Ms Maggs and apologised.

“I have not seen her since then,” he said. “It’s over now.”

However, the magistrates said Fryer needed to think about what his actions might mean to other people.

They said there was no community penalty open to them and sentenced him to four weeks in prison,

suspended for a year and ordered him to pay £200 in costs and charges.

They did not issue a restraining order as Ms Maggs had withdrawn her request for one.