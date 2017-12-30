Janice weaves Embassy magic for New Year show in Skegness

A theatre school owner who has spent the last 32 years helping audiences smile their way into the New Year is preparing for her latest sparkling production.

Janice Sutton is promising to give us all some ‘Holiday Magic’ before we return to work after the Christmas break.

Janice Sutton Theatre School. ANL-171220-163828001

More than 1,000 dresses have been lovingly fashioned for the dancers to dazzle the audiences who will pack the Embassy Theatre in Skegness for what has become a tradition in the seaside calendar.

“Do you think I’m mad?” asked Theatre Teachers Award winner Miss Janice, joking on how she might need a net to catch the youngest members of the 130-strong cast who are just three years old.

The truth is theatre is her life - and watching the youngest of her ‘girls’ grow into confident young women is her driving force, season after season,

“We finished the summer show and it was straight into exams. Then people went away so we’ve had seven weeks to put this show together,” she said.

Janice Sutton Theatre School. ANL-171220-163850001

“I never go away. The theatre has been our life for my husband, Ivan Sisson, and I. He was very involved in the start, although he takes more of a back seat now he’s retired. I certainly couldn’t have done it all these years without him.

“We never had any children of our own but we have had hundreds of children through our school. They are my family.

“Some have gone on to find fame but we are never more proud when someone says you can always tell a Janice Sutton girl from their poise and confidence. That will help them in life whatever they do.”

Holiday Magic is set to be another traditional spectacular of song and dance from films and Broadway, with some of the adult cast members returning to the school from their day jobs.

Janice Sutton Theatre School. ANL-171220-163902001

“It’s a team effort,” said Miss Janice. “We are so grateful to our wonderful teachers, including Miss Joy who has been with us from the start, and all the mums who help with the costumes. We have some wonderful support.”

n Holiday Magic is being presented by Janice Sutton Theatre Productions at the Embassy Theatre, Skegness, on December 31, January 1 and January 2. All performances at at 2pm.