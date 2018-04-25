It’s Skegness or bust for cyclist inspiring women

An inspirational cyclist is set to Breeze into Skegness as she begins the challenge of a lifetime and attempts to cycle the coast of Britain.

Bev Graham, 55, has led rides for British Cycling’s HSBC UK Breeze programme – designed to get more women into cycling – since 2014. She will be linking up with other ‘Breeze Champions’ as she makes her way round the country.

Beginning in her home town of Stevenage on Saturday, Bev’s journey will bring her to Skegness on Tuesday, while she will also begin Wednesday’s leg in the town.

She’ll make her way north before arriving in Scotland during May, before cycling back down into England, traversing the coast of Wales and the south-west and then progressing along the south coast in June.

She is due to finish her epic, 4,000-mile challenge back in Ipswich in early July.

Bev says: “I’ve been thinking about doing this tour for two or three years now and I’m finally putting it into action. I’m really excited about all the beautiful places I am going to see as I travel around the coast of Great Britain and I’m looking forward to meeting plenty of people as I go.

“HSBC UK Breeze has become a big part of my life and I hear so often how the programme has helped so many other women, so it will be great to spread the word about this wonderful initiative that really does change lives.”

HSBC UK Breeze was established in 2011, as part of British Cycling’s ambition to close the traditional gender gap in cycling participation. Women-only rides take place on a daily basis across the country, led by volunteer Breeze Champions such as Bev, who provide a friendly, welcoming and supportive environment for women who may not have been on a bike since childhood.

Jill Puttnam, British Cycling’s head of recreation, said: “As one of our network of inspirational Breeze Champions, Bev has spent years encouraging women to begin or resume cycling. Taking on such a huge challenge is another step in that, and I’m sure that her fantastic determination and character will serve to inspire yet more women across Britain to experience the health and social benefits of cycling for themselves.”

You can follow Bev’s progress via her blog. More information about HSBC UK Breeze is available here.