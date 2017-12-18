It’s curtain down on Christmas at Spilsby theatre

Spilsby Sessions House has been forced to close its doors after more dry rot problems were found in the theatre bar.

The blow comes ahead of eight events planned over the festive period and the announcement of the theatre’s programme until May.

Volunteer theatre manager said: “It is with great sadness that I have to inform you we have closed the venue until further notice.

“We have discovered more damp and dry rot problems, this time in the bar, and these have raised safety concerns.

“Following further inspection around the building we have taken the difficult decision to close.

“Although these decisions are only a precaution, we simply have to put peoples safety first.

“The timing is very unfortunate as there are eight events scheduled over the next two weeks and a whole programme to May 2018 was about to be announced.

“Now more than ever, we need your support. On Thursday of this week, speaking at a members’ event I said we are now ‘more of a heritage regeneration project than a venue’.

“I didn’t realise quite how true that statement would be just two days later.

“Our work on bringing the building back into full use will continue thanks to the funding from Heritage Lottery and the Architectural Heritage Fund.

“Our fundraising will continue, our work to gain the support of the community will continue and we will still put on events some how, some where.

“More than anything else we will simply keep going to ensure that this building becomes the community arts venue it should be. You have my assurance that I will not stop.”

Some events have already been relocated.

Karl Bird’s Christmas shows taking place tonight (Monday) and tomorrow (Tuesday) will now take place at the ‘All Wrapped Up’ cafe in Spilsby.

The Grubby Knees Spilsby group show tomorrow (Tuesday) may be taking place at Spilsby Primary.