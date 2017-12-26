It’s a wrap - but Christmas was such fun in Skegness area

It may be the countdown to the New Year, but the Eco Centre in Skegness was lighting the way even before Christmas.

More than 20,000 lights were strung across the treetops and over an archway to create a winter wonderland of sparkling colour.

A busy elf at Skegness Eco Centre. ANL-171221-134018001

Visitors walked through a woodland trail lit with repurposed milk cartons that gave a frosted feel as they floated on the ground. Floating globes hung above people’s heads and pyramids and dozens of glass jar lanterns lit the woodland paths.

After the walk, visitors were able to gather around a camp fire and enjoy hot dogs, mince pies and toasted marshmallows.

Paul Charles, managing director of the Eco Centre, said the event, one of two held on the run-up to Christmas, was a huge success.

He said: “We were overwhelmed by the positive comments from visitors and are already talking about a bigger and more spectacular event for Christmas 2018.

Alford Neighbourhood Policing Team held a competition for the local primary school children to design a Police Themed Christmas Bauble for our Police Christmas Trees at Alford Manor House and Alford Police Station. Both Huttoft Primary School and Alford Primary School took part in the competition and local NPT Sgt Sally West had great fun judging the competition. The winners and runners up were all given a prize which had been kindly donated by our local businesses  Callabys Stores, Alford COOP, Costcutters, Kwik-e-Mart and Mcolls. Huttoft inners and runners up are pictured with Sgt West, PCSO Simpson and PSV Pam Duckenfield. ANL-171221-134633001

“People also asked if we could hold candlelit and lantern events in the woods at special times through spring summer and autumn, so watch this space.”

The Eco Centre sent us some pics from the walk, which we are featuring with some other festive events.

Sparkling display at Skegness Eco Centre. ANL-171221-134040001

Skegness Labour Party held its annual Community Christmas Party at Philip Grove Community Centre. The event was enjoyed by over 50 local residents who had a Christmas meal and whose children met Father Christmas ANL-171221-134503001