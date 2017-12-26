It’s a wrap - but Christmas was such fun in Skegness area
It may be the countdown to the New Year, but the Eco Centre in Skegness was lighting the way even before Christmas.
More than 20,000 lights were strung across the treetops and over an archway to create a winter wonderland of sparkling colour.
Visitors walked through a woodland trail lit with repurposed milk cartons that gave a frosted feel as they floated on the ground. Floating globes hung above people’s heads and pyramids and dozens of glass jar lanterns lit the woodland paths.
After the walk, visitors were able to gather around a camp fire and enjoy hot dogs, mince pies and toasted marshmallows.
Paul Charles, managing director of the Eco Centre, said the event, one of two held on the run-up to Christmas, was a huge success.
He said: “We were overwhelmed by the positive comments from visitors and are already talking about a bigger and more spectacular event for Christmas 2018.
“People also asked if we could hold candlelit and lantern events in the woods at special times through spring summer and autumn, so watch this space.”
The Eco Centre sent us some pics from the walk, which we are featuring with some other festive events.