It just keeps getting better ... latest annual coffee morning raises biggest sum yet for Macmillan

More than £1,400 has been raised for people affected by cancer at a coffee morning held be a business in Skegness.

The sum was raised by the View Café and Bar, in Winthorpe Avenue, Skegness, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The business has been holding such fundraisers for the cause annually, seeing the amount raised go up each year.

Antonio Santini, manager, thanked all the businesses who donated raffle prizes for the event, including: Lakings of Louth, Scaman’s Eggs, Bedford’s Fruit and Veg, Sarah’s Florist, Brakes Wholesale, Skegness Ice Cream, Boston Anorak, Jump Warriors, Natureland, Butlins, and Eclipse hairdressers.

A spokesman for the business said: “We all have so much fun organising and doing the coffee mornings that we do this event every year and every year we still manage to up the amount we raise.”