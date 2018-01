An investigation is under way after a blaze in a property in Skegness.

Fire crews from Skegness, Wainfleet, Spilsby, Leverton and Mablethorpe and an aerial ladder platform from Boston were called to the blaze in Lumley Road just after 9pm on Saturday.

Residents were advised to stay away and keep windows closed. Fire and Rescue later reported the fire was in the kitchen and roof space.