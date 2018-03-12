Investigation launched after living room is severely damaged in fire at Skegness

An investigation has been launched after firefighters were called to a home in Skegness.

Crews from Skegness and Wainfleet were scrambled to Beacon Park Drive, at 1,47pm on Friday.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: “Severe damage by fire, heat and smoke to living room . Crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and positive pressure fan to extinguish. Cause is under investigation.”

On Saturday, both Skegness fire crews crews attended a fridge on fire in Seacroft Drive.

There was severe damage to the motor within the fridge freezer, severe damage by heat to one kitchen unit and moderate damage by smoke to the remainder of kitchen. The fire was out on arrival and there were no injuries.