Investigation into unexplained death in Skegness continues

Police are appealing for witnesses as the investigation into the unexplained death of a man in Skegness continues.

The body of the man, who was aged in his 40s, was found in the wooded area off the overflow car park in North Parade yesterday morning, His next of kin have been informed.

Today officers have been trying to establish the exact circumstances involved, however the death is still being treated as unexplained.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist the enquiry should email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference 104 of 21/07/2018 in the subject box, call 101, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.