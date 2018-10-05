Inshore lifeboat rescues ‘vulnerable’ man in sea in Skegness

A ‘vulnerable’ man in his 40s has been rescued after getting into difficulties swimming out to sea in Skegness.

The Inshore Lifeboat was launched at 1.30pm yesterday after reports of a man seen swimming in an easterly direction.

Emergency service were called when a vulnerable man in his 40s got into difficulty in the sea in Skegness. Photo: Stephen Willmer ANL-180510-095943001

Emergency services including the East Midlands Ambulance Service and the police were also called to the scene.

A spokesman for Skegness RNLI said: “The Inshore Lifeboat was called to help a vulnerable man in his 40s who had been swimming in an easterly direction and got into difficulties.

“The inshore lifeboat crew rescued him and brought him ashore. He had taken in water and was suffering hypothermia and the crew treated him while the ambulance arrived.”