Inquiry into floods at Wainfleet to be published in New Year

Almost 600 homes were evacuated when the River Steeping in the town burst its banks on June 12.

Lincolnshire County Council tasked Norfolk County Council with carrying out a review into the response to the floods.

Councillor Colin Davie, executive member for economy and place at Lincolnshire County Council, said the authority hoped to publish the report in the New Year.

Councillor Colin Davie, executive councillor for economy and place at Lincolnshire County Council. Picture: Calvin Robinson for Lincolnshire Reporter

“The investigation is currently finishing its work,” he said.

“We’re expecting to be able to have a formal report early in the New Year and it will be discussed in public through our scrutiny process.”

Councillor Davie previously said that a review by the council itself would have “thrown up some issues”.

An equivalent of around two months of rainfall fell in two days in the town, leaving around 1,000 people out of their homes.

RAF helicopters costing nearly £1 million were drafted in to drop bags of ballast to fill a breach in the riverbank.

Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman apologised to residentsat a local meeting and said “Government exists to prevent the kind of flooding we saw”.

Tara Elizabeth and Ashley Dolman, who live on Matt Pit Court in the village, said they felt “helpless” when the water began to rise.

Mr Dolman said the floods “absolutely devastated” his family and called on officials to ensure that it “will never happen again”.

