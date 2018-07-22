Ingoldmells murder: Police name victim

Police have now named the victim who was killed after an incident in Ingoldmells

Caroline Fisher, aged 52 from Eastwood in Nottinghamshire, died following the incident in Buzz Bar, Sea Lane, on Friday night

Police at the scene of the murder in Ingoldmells. Photo: Jay King. ANL-180722-084611001

A murder investigation was launched following her death and three people were arrested in connection with the enquiry, all on suspicion of murder.

The two women, aged 29 and 30, and one 31-year-old man, remain in police custody for questioning at this time.

Police are still keen to hear from any witnesses, or anyone with any information, who may not already have been in touch.

DCI Hayley Williams, from EMSOU Major Crime, said: “We’re carrying out a number of lines of enquiry in relation to this lady’s death and I’d really like to hear from anyone who was in the bar around 11.30pm and may have seen a fight take place either inside or outside of Buzz Bar.

“We’ve spoken to a number of witnesses and even if you didn’t directly see anything you may have some information that could help us.

“I’m also keen to track down any dashcam footage that motorists might have that was captured in the area. If you have any please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference 610 of 20/07/2018 in the subject box, or calling 101 quoting reference number 610 of 20/07/2018. Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.