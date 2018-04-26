Ingoldmells caravanner makes call for ban on sale of knives on market

A stabbing victim is calling for action to be taken to deter people from carrying weapons after the recent surge in violent crime in Lincolnshire.

Carl Moore, a former security guard who has a caravan in the resort, said he was appalled to see a variety “knives and BB guns that can shoot metal pellets” on sale at Eastgate Market.

Carl Moore is calling for a ban in the sale of knives- like these at Eastgate Market. ANL-180423-120113001

“It’s madness - you only need something to kick off and someone grab a knife,” said Carl, “I’ve seen knives, combat knives, death stars with a Batman symbol and machetes on sale at markets and car boot sales. How can stalls be allowed to sell BB guns that can shoot metal pellets? You wouldn’t see that in Disney World. This shouldn’t be allowed here.”

Mr Moore was stabbed in 2009 while working as a doorman in Derby. The four-inch wound he suffered severed an artery to his bowel and his attacker was jailed for four years.

Since the incident, Mr Moore has received a bravery award and has devoted much time to raising awareness of knife crime. The seriousness of knife crime in the area was highlighted in the latest figures released by Lincolnshire Police.

Police forces across the country are working as one to tackle knife crime as part of Operation Sceptre.

Knife crime in Lincolnshire has risen by four percent – from 196 incidents during the period to June ’16 to 204 incidents in the period to June ’17. This however is a fraction of the rises experienced by other police forces where the average was 26 per cent. Recent incidents include an attempted theft in December last year at Oscars in Lumley Road, Skegness, when a flick-knife was produced, and a knife attack in Prince Alfred Avenue in March when the alleged victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to Boston Pilgrim Hospital. In April police descended on Seaview Caravan Park in Skegness amid reports of a late night disturbance also “involving a knife”. Eyewitness Amy-May Sturgess Sweeney, 30, claimed that a group of people were involved and that furniture was allegedly thrown through one of the static home’s windows.

Inspector for Lincoln, Steve Williamson says: “Lincolnshire remains an incredibly safe place to live in or visit, and we work hard all-year-round to educate people about the dangers of knives. Thankfully, we don’t experience the levels of knife crime that some parts of the country do and we are working hard to keep it that way. We are supporting the week by speaking with communities, but we won’t rule out further action in the future.”

A spokesman for Fantasy Island said: “Fantasy Island operate strict policies in relation to the sale of all age-related products and impose requirements in excess of government guidelines on all licensees who offer these products for sale. Fantasy Island are committed to providing a safe environment for all of its customers, visitors and employees, and regular checks are made to ensure that these guidelines are adhered to.”

Carrying certain knives or bladed articles without good reason or lawful authority is an offence. In an emergency where there is a danger to life that relates to knife crime please dial 999. For other concerns relating to knives please dial 101.