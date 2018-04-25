Ingoldmells caravanner makes action call on knife crime

A stabbing victim who has a caravan in Ingoldmells is calling for action to be taken to deter people from carrying weapons after a rise in knife crime in the county

Carl Moore, a former security guard who has a caravan in the resort, said he was appalled to see a variety “knives and BB guns that can shoot metal pellets” on sale at Eastgate Market.

He told the Standard: “There should be a total ban of the sale of weapons in public places like markets and boot sales - especially where there are families.”

Latest statistics for Lincolnshire show:

l Knife crime has risen by four per cent from 196 incidents during the period to June ’16 to 204 incidents in the period to June ’17.

l Police Crime maps for Skegness show there were 48 acts of violence in Skegness in February

l In Chapel St Leonards/ Ingoldmells there were eight incidents

