Ingoldmells Academy celebrates glowing Ofsted report

Ofsted inspectors have given Ingoldmells Academy in Skegness the stamp of approval – rating it a Good school and praising the Principal, Paula Maycock, and her team for their “clear vision”.

They said that the primary academy worked very well with its sponsor, Greenwood Academies Trust, to set high expectations, ensure high standards were met and maintain sustained improvement. The report says Ingoldmells is “a school where teachers nurture pupils’ aspirations to do well”, a school that pupils enjoy coming to.

The high-quality education is also reflected through feedback from parents, collected via Ofsted’s Parent View portal, which stated that “the school has wonderful teachers who nurture children’s needs based on their requirements.” This is delivered in a “calm”, “orderly” and “welcoming” environment, while the “rich curriculum” aims to set pupils up for life beyond school.

Inspectors also noted how “Trust leaders have a clear understanding of the school’s priorities” and therefore provide “school leaders with significant support”. Furthermore, the enthusiasm of teachers to “improve their professional practice through training provided by the trust” was also highlighted.

Priding itself on providing a well-rounded education to its pupils, Ingoldmells Academy and the Trust were pleased to see that Ofsted also recognised how they offer “memorable experiences beyond the classroom” such as the wide range of extra-curricular opportunities, including choir, cookery, sports and gardening. This reflects the ethos of the Trust, which in 2017 launched a character education initiative, Your Character Counts, which is designed to ensure that pupils can fully realise their potential and make a positive contribution to society.

The report also said that the Principal, Paula Maycock, who joined Ingoldmells Academy in September 2016, was seen as an approachable Principal, commending the school’s parental engagement activities such as coffee mornings and parent workshops. This has led to parents and carers becoming astutely aware of how their child is progressing at school, with one parent commenting that since starting at the Academy, their child has come on “in leaps and bounds in all aspects of their school work.”

Other areas of success highlighted by the report, includes:

“The proportion of pupils who achieve the expected standard in grammar, punctuation and spelling has been above the national average for the last two years.”

All pupils that spoke with Ofsted “said that they feel safe in school” and that “there is always someone at school they can trust if they have a problem.”

“Pupils’ behaviour is good and managed well.”

“A number of parents praised the support that leaders offer children who have special educational needs (SEN) and/or disabilities.”

Paula Maycock, Principal of Ingoldmells Academy, said: “We have always been proud of providing a happy, caring, yet rigorous learning environment, and it’s fantastic to have this formally recognised by Ofsted.

“This excellent Ofsted result has been a real team effort and I’d like to thank everyone within our school community for this – our pupils, teachers, parents, carers, and the leadership team within our school and at the Trust - for all their support and hard work. We are all determined to keep improving the school even further.”

Wayne Norrie, Chief Executive of Greenwood Academies Trust, said: “It is a pleasure working with the dedicated team at Ingoldmells Academy. The report confirms what a strong school it is across the board.

“As a Trust, we strongly believe that learning should go beyond the classroom, and commit ourselves to providing enrichment programmes to ensure we bring the best out of our pupils and staff. It’s wonderful to see how this ethos has been implemented by Ingoldmells Academy, and how Ofsted has recognised its superb academic offer as well as the broad range of extra-curricular activities.”