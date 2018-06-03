Information fair for older people

An information fair offering advice and support to older people in Skegness is taking place on Friday, June 8.

Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman is hosting the event at The Storehouse in North Parade, from 10am-1pm.

There will be health advice and support, social activities and clubs, home support, financial advice and information on staying safe and independent online.

Organisations set to be involved with the fair include Age UK Lindsey, T.E.D, U3A, Magna Vitae, Stroke Association, Lincolnshire Safeguarding Adults Board, Healthwatch Lincolnshire, County Care, Alzheimer’s Society, Skegness and District Running Club, Duncan and Toplis, Lincs PCC Scam Awareness, FB Wealth Management, Winthorpe Partnership and Carers First.

For more information about the fair call 01205 809110 or email matt.war man.mp@parliament.uk.