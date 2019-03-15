Indian restaurant owner facing multiple hygiene offences gets suspended prison sentence

The owner of an Indian Restaurant in Skegness has been handed a suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay costs totalling £2,577.83 for multiple food hygiene offences.

Shazia Gulzar, owner of Ali Nawab Ltd, formerly the Agra Tandoori Indian Restaurant on Drummond Road in Skegness, was prosecuted by East Lindsey District Council for failing to address safety issues identified during an inspection in June 2018, despite having been served a formal notice and caution requesting standards be improved.

Offences identified by the Council’s Environmental Health Team included:

l Failure to maintain fixed electrical systems in a safe condition (health and safety)

l Failure to keep fixtures fittings and equipment in clean condition (food safety and hygiene)

l Failure to maintain premises and equipment in good condition (food safety and hygiene)

l Failure to implement and maintain a documented food safety management procedure (food safety and hygiene)

l Failure to protect foods and ingredients from risk of contamination (food safety and hygiene)

l Failure to demonstrate traceability of food ingredients (food safety and hygiene)

Appearing at Boston Magistrates’ Court, Gulzar pleaded guilty to the health and safety offence and was given a six month prison sentence, which was suspended for 2 years. Gulzar also pleaded guilty to the food hygiene offences and was ordered to pay the costs of £2,577.83 and a victim surcharge of £116.

Environmental Health Manager for East Lindsey District Council, David Dodds said; “Those operating food businesses in East Lindsey have a great responsibility and where safety standards fall below those expected we will take action.

“In this case, multiple serious offences were identified and unfortunately it ended in the Council needing to take forward a prosecution with the defendant being given both a suspended prison sentence and substantial costs.”

Food hygiene ratings of food premises can be found at https://www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/foodhygieneratings